Babcock & Wilcox gains after swinging to profit in Q2
Aug. 13, 2021 1:09 PM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW +4.3%) shares are on the rise after the industrial company reported a strong second quarter, with significant year-over-year improvements in revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA.
- Revenues grew 49.8% Y/Y to $202.9M in Q221, beating analysts estimates by $29.57M. The growth was primarily driven by a higher level of construction activity and improved project execution. Environmental segment revenues rose 12.7% Y/Y to $28.4M and Thermal segment revenues were also up 102.3% Y/Y to $136.3M.
- Nevertheless, revenues were adversely impacted by COVID-19 as customers delayed projects and travel restrictions limited the ability of the company's workforce to visit job sites. The Renewable segment recorded revenues of $38.3M in Q221 vs $43.5M in Q220.
- Babcock & Wilcox recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $15.1M for Q221, up from $1.7M in Q220. Net profit and EPS were $3.1M and $0.02, compared with net loss of -$18.1M and -$0.39 respectively in Q220, and beating EPS estimates by $0.03.
- The company attributed its bottom-line performance to restructuring initiatives and cost savings. It had previously disclosed $133M of cost savings initiatives, and implemented ~$4M in additional cost savings initiatives in Q221. Babcock & Wilcox has identified another $5M in possible cost saving actions that it will implement in the remainder of the year.
- At end-June 30, Babcock & Wilcox had $168M bookings, a backlog of $500M and cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance of $143.6M.
- Kenneth Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our results for the second quarter of 2021 demonstrate our steady progress towards achieving our adjusted EBITDA targets of $70-$80 million and $95-$105 million, in 2021 and 2022, respectively." He added, "Our acquisition efforts are progressing, and multiple investment or acquisition opportunities are in advanced due diligence phases including three renewable or emerging technology opportunities that are in exclusive negotiations."