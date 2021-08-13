Total U.S. rig count spikes to 500 in Baker Hughes survey

Aug. 13, 2021 1:11 PM ETUSO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USOI, USL, DBO, NRGU, OILKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor51 Comments
  • The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. jumps by 9 to 500, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.
  • The total rig count is up 256 rigs, or 105%, from a record low of 244 at this time last year.
  • Drilling rigs targeting crude oil spiked by 10 to 397, while gas rigs fell by 1 to 102 and one rig was classified as miscellaneous.
  • Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin rose by 1 to 244, as the Eagle Ford count jumped by 3 to 32 and the Williston Basin gained 4 to 23.
  • ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USOI, USL, DBO, NRGU, OILK
