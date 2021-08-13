Latch tanks after earnings report
- Latch (LTCH -16.7%) slumps on heavy volume following yesterday's Q2 earnings report.
- The Company's Q2 revenue rose 227% to $9.0 million on a year.
- Net loss was up from $15 million to $40.1 million, driven by non-operating and non-recurring expenses, mainly related to the merger and public listing.
- Total bookings were up 102% to $95.8 million, and Total Booked ARR rose 122% to $48.8 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $17.4 million compared to a loss of $13.4 million a year ago.
- Sales and marketing expenses grew 77% Y/Y.
- As of June 30, Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) had cash and cash equivalents of $472 million compared with $60.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in cash equivalents was due to proceeds from the closing of the business combination with TS innovation.
- "For Q3, we are now raising our total bookings expectations to the range of $85 million to $90 million reflecting 149% to 164% year-over-year growth."
- "we're now raising our full-year total bookings expectations to the range of $325 million to $340 million reflecting 97% to 105% year-over-year growth, compared to our previous guidance range of $290 million to $325 million."
- "we now expect full year revenue in the range of $38 million to $42 million, reflecting 110% to 133% year-over-year growth compared to the prior range of $47 million to $51 million. We expect third quarter revenues to be in the range of $10 million to $11 million, reflecting 96% to 116% year-over-year growth."
