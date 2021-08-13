Blue Bird falls 11% on lowering FY guidance amid supply chain disruptions
Aug. 13, 2021 1:18 PM ETBLBDBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) -11.5% after Q3 results missed top and bottom line.
- Q3 revenue increased 4% Y/Y to $196.7M as bus unit sales increased 4% Y/Y to 2,024 units.
- The gross profit margin improved 2.2 points to 13.3% due to higher parts volume and net favorable efficiencies.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $13.2M, up $0.7M Y/Y. Supply disruptions resulted in moving 550 bookings out of the third quarter and caused substantial operating cost increases.
- Firm Order backlog is 4,000+ units and electric bus backlog at 380+ units.
- The alternative-powered bus sales mix was a record 56% in Q3, a full 10 pts. above last year. The company expects full-year alternative power sales mix to exceed 50% of total sales, supported by a very strong order backlog for our new and class-leading 7.3L V8 engine.
- The company has lowered guidance due to temporary supplier disruptions. The company now expects revenue of $730-$780M from prior guidance of $750M-$975M vs. $816.8M consensus, Adj. EBITDA between $37-$43M from prior guidance of $40-$65M vs. $54.7M in FY20 and Adjusted FCF of $(30) - $(10)M from prior guidance of $(5)-$20M vs. $(0.9)M in FY20.
- Press Release
- Presentation, Transcript