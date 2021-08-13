Rocket stock surges 11% after Q3 guidance reassures, CFRA raises to Buy
Aug. 13, 2021 1:18 PM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock advances 11% after the company issued solid Q3 guidance even after Q2 earnings and revenue missed consensus estimates.
- CFRA analyst Ken Leon upgrades RKT to Buy from Hold. "We are seeing RKT extend its brand, platform, and partnerships to drive higher revenue," he writes in a note to clients.
- "We think third-party revenues from channel partners or new products scale larger, but Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto are seeing double-digit growth," he also said.
- During the company's earnings call on Thursday evening, Rocket (RKT) CEO Jay Farner said its data science and "marketing machine" are driving its retail margin and retail originations.
- "As others sometimes decide to pull away or reduce investment as we touched on our expenses there -- that we're giving guidance so that they remain similar to where they were in Q1 or Q2, because we're not pulling away and now you're seeing our marketing machine continue to do what it does," Farner said.
- Q2 marketing and advertising expenses were $306.7M, up from $202.2M in Q2 2020.
- In its third-party originator program ("TPO"), the company has seen 18% growth in the last 12 months, "the highest in the industry of any TPO player," Farner said.
- Previously (Aug. 12) Rocket Mortgage stock jumps after Q3 guidance levels off.
- Over the past year, Rocket's total return (-8.6%) significantly lags the S&P 500's +34% performance as seen in the chart below.
