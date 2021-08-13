Phunware slumps on Q2 earnings, revenue miss
Aug. 13, 2021 1:28 PM ETPhunware, Inc. (PHUN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Phunware (PHUN -15.0%) reports Q2 Multiscreen-as-a-Service Platform Subscriptions and Services Revenues contributed majority of revenue of $1.2M while net revenues stood at $1.44M compared to $2.2M in year ago quarter.
- Non-GAAP adj. EBITDA loss of $2.7M compared to loss of $1.82M in year ago quarter.
- "Not only have we formally rolled out our entire blockchain-enabled Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem specific to PhunToken, PhunCoin and PhunWallet on a direct-to-consumer basis as promised, but we have also executed a brand new, global, multi-year distribution agreement with an anchor Fortune 500 distribution partner for our indirect channel," President, CEO and Co-Founder Alan S. Knitowski commented.
- The company also launched its MaaS Smart City Solution on Apple iOS and Google Android for the city of Pasadena, Texas for improving citizen engagement and address critical challenges to managing emergencies.
