Aug. 13, 2021

  • Adding more than a fifth of value in the week so far, recently IPO’d cannabis company Flora Growth (FLGC +28.0%) has powered its post-IPO rally above 200%, as indicated in the graph.
  • Over 5M of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares have changed hands implying more than twice the 65-day average volume.
  • The company went public in May with an IPO of 3.3M shares valued at $5 apiece. Despite a decline of over 10% on trading debut, the Canada-based company added over 100% in less than three months.
  • The record rally positioned Flora Growth among the best performers in the healthcare stock for two consecutive weeks now.
  • Listen to the comments made by Flora Growth (FLGC) CEO and President Luis Merchan about the prospects of the company.
