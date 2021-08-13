Honest Company stock dives following earnings miss, lower digital sales
- The Honest Company (HNST -26.3%) stock plummets after the company misses earnings and revenue only grew 3.1% Y/Y.
- Household and wellness revenue fell 6% compared to the prior year's quarter as consumer demand for sanitization products fell as more individuals become vaccinated.
- Digital channel revenue fell 24% because of a "reduction in inventory on-hand by a key digital partner" and shifts in spending habits to retail, the company said in its press release. Retail channel revenue was up 51%.
- Gross margin decreased 50 bps to 36%. Net loss was $20.0M which includes IPO-related costs and adjusted EBITDA was -$0.8M.
