Honest Company stock dives following earnings miss, lower digital sales

The Honest Company Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell To Mark The Company"s IPO
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

  • The Honest Company (HNST -26.3%) stock plummets after the company misses earnings and revenue only grew 3.1% Y/Y.
  • Household and wellness revenue fell 6% compared to the prior year's quarter as consumer demand for sanitization products fell as more individuals become vaccinated.
  • Digital channel revenue fell 24% because of a "reduction in inventory on-hand by a key digital partner" and shifts in spending habits to retail, the company said in its press release. Retail channel revenue was up 51%.
  • Gross margin decreased 50 bps to 36%. Net loss was $20.0M which includes IPO-related costs and adjusted EBITDA was -$0.8M.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Vince Martin doesn't think The Honest Company is a "compelling" stock here.
