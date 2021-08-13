Solar, EV charging stocks slump as House Democrats fight over spending plans

  • Shares of solar and electric vehicle charging firms are suffering heavy losses after nine moderate Democrats in the U.S. House said they will not vote for the $3.5T budget resolution until the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes.
  • Among today's big losers: JKS -11.7%, EVGO -6.4%, BLNK -5.8%, CSIQ -5%, CHPT -4.4%, SPWR -3.8%, ENPH -3%.
  • Potentially relevant ETFs include TAN, ICLN, PBD
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can afford to lose only three votes and will need nearly unanimous support from Democrats to pass the budget resolution, with a vote anticipated after the House returns from its recess the week of Aug. 23.
  • Most of the names had been running higher leading up to this week's U.S. Senate passage of the infrastructure bill.
