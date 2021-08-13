Cimarex Energy raised to Buy at Mizuho after post-merger news weakness

Aug. 13, 2021 2:54 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset
imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cimarex Energy (XEC -1.5%) turns lower despite winning an upgrade to Buy from Neutral with a $95 price target at Mizuho, citing its "now-attractive free cash yield" following recent weakness and payout capacity of its merger with Cabot Oil & Gas compared to peers.
  • Mizuho's Vincent Lovaglio says the combined entity trades at an attractive value compared to oil peers and at "just a small premium" vs. gas peers following weakness since the merger announcement.
  • "Balance sheets have improved significantly YTD, positioning the group for attractive cash return not only at $65/bbl but through the cycle, and we remain very constructive for that reason, with average upside 46% in our oil coverage," Lovaglio writes.
  • Cimarex's all-stock merger with Cabot received a chilly reception from investors when it was announced in May.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.