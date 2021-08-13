Cimarex Energy raised to Buy at Mizuho after post-merger news weakness
Aug. 13, 2021 2:54 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Cimarex Energy (XEC -1.5%) turns lower despite winning an upgrade to Buy from Neutral with a $95 price target at Mizuho, citing its "now-attractive free cash yield" following recent weakness and payout capacity of its merger with Cabot Oil & Gas compared to peers.
- Mizuho's Vincent Lovaglio says the combined entity trades at an attractive value compared to oil peers and at "just a small premium" vs. gas peers following weakness since the merger announcement.
- "Balance sheets have improved significantly YTD, positioning the group for attractive cash return not only at $65/bbl but through the cycle, and we remain very constructive for that reason, with average upside 46% in our oil coverage," Lovaglio writes.
- Cimarex's all-stock merger with Cabot received a chilly reception from investors when it was announced in May.