Netflix's 'Virgin River' streams 2 billion minutes to lead weekly ratings
Aug. 13, 2021 3:19 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), DIS, AMZN, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- The run of Manifest at the top of the streaming ratings has been ended, by one of Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) original series - though viewership is still strong overall with three different billion-minute shows topping the charts.
- Netflix's Virgin River was atop the list of Nielsen's most recent weekly streaming ratings (for July 12-July 18), streaming a hefty 2.109 billion minutes to viewers' eyeballs. It displaced Manifest, the recently canceled NBC series that Netflix acquired, though Manifest marked a record sixth straight week over a billion minutes (with 1.294 billion).
- And they both outpaced Loki (NYSE:DIS), whose season finale on Disney+ pushed that Marvel series to 1.011 billion minutes streamed for the week. Loki finished ahead of some Netflix acquired programs (Grey's Anatomy at No. 4 with 793 million minutes; Cocomelon at No. 5 with 699 million; and Criminal Minds at No. 7 with 592 million) as well as Netflix original Atypical at No. 6 with 603 million minutes.
- Turning to the subcharts, Virgin River, Loki and Atypical led the original-series list, followed by Netflix's Never Have I Ever (480 million minutes) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entry Heist (371 million minutes).
- The acquired-series chart was another 10 out of 10 for Netflix - led by the aforementioned library series, and joined by NCIS (481 million minutes), Heartland (436 million minutes), Downton Abbey (421 million minutes), Gilmore Girls (295 million minutes), Shameless (290 million minutes) and Supernatural (273 million minutes).
- And on the movies chart, Netflix's 2021 "movie-per-week" strategy paid off again as its Gunpowder Milkshake topped the list with 543 million minutes. It came in ahead of a pair of Disney entries (Luca with 521 million minutes, and Black Widow continuing its premium-priced success with 444 million minutes) and a hit for Amazon, The Tomorrow War (413 million minutes).
- Disney also placed Raya and the Last Dragon on the chart at No. 7 (237 million minutes) and Moana at No. 10 (154 million minutes), while Amazon also placed Twilight at No. 9 (184 million minutes).
- Nielsen's figures incorporate viewing from four major streamers: Netflix (NFLX +1.3%), Amazon Prime Video (AMZN -0.5%), Hulu (DIS +1.3%, CMCSA +0.7%) and Disney+ (DIS +1.3%).