ChampionX raised to Top Pick in oilfield services at Citi
Aug. 13, 2021 ChampionX Corporation (CHX)
- ChampionX (CHX -1.9%) is tapped by Citi as its top small-to-midcap pick in the North American oilfield services sector, citing "a combination of valuation, peaking inflation impact, well digested risk to Middle East share and attractive growth initiatives in lift and emissions monitoring."
- ChampionX is "presenting an 8%-plus free cash flow yield in 2022, above peers, while the risk toward Middle East chemicals share appear well digested," Citi's Scott Gruber writes, adding that longer-term growth potential in emissions monitoring does not appear to be reflected in the stock price.
- Meanwhile, Gruber believes the sector's big three - Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) - continue to deliver solid margin performance, and Baker's surprise $2B stock buyback suggests better H2 performance.
- "CHX's chemical product price increase can improve its operating margin in H2," Badsha Chowdhury writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.