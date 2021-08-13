Teck Resources resumes production at Trail Operations in B.C.
Aug. 13, 2021 4:23 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (TECK +0.1%) says it has restarted the oxygen plant at its Trail metallurgical facility after an improvement in air quality, which had been affected by smoke from British Columbia wildfires.
- While Trail operations are ramp;ing back up to full capacity, Teck says the risk remains for additional outages of the oxygen plant as long as fire season continues.
- Teck Resources "offers excellent exposure to copper and metallurgical coal, and both commodities seem to be in an uptrend," The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.