S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
- The S&P 500 finished higher again on the week, closing at another new record high. Additionally, market players added $24.7B to ETFs and conventional funds for the week ending August 11, 2021.
- Moreover, the global exchange traded fund marketplace has toppled the $9T asset threshold, but certain funds saw a mass investor exodus as they recorded some of the worst YTD outflows.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished the week in the green +0.70% and is +19.05% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the open on August 9th to the close of August 13th.
- #1: Materials, +2.67% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) +2.93%.
- #2: Consumer Staples, +2.07% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +1.97%.
- #3: Financials, +1.89% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) +2.17%.
- #4: Utilities, +1.47% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) +1.60%.
- #5: Industrials, +1.35% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) +1.97%.
- #6: Communication Services, +0.74% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) +0.46%.
- #7: Health Care, +0.53% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) +0.42%.
- #8: Information Technology, +0.04% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) -0.01%.
- #9: Consumer Discretionary, +0.01% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) +0.28%.
- #10: Real Estate, -0.03% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) +0.02%.
- #11: Energy, -0.80% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +1.21%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500.