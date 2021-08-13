Pfizer, Moderna to enjoy first mover advantage as COVID-19 expected to become endemic

  • With COVID-19 expected to become an endemic virus, the analysts project leading vaccine makers such as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to reap billions from COVID-19 booster shots until competitors arrive.
  • Speaking to CNBC on Friday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb a former FDA commissioner said that coronavirus could reach endemic status in the U.S. and European countries after the current surge of cases wanes.
  • Endemic viruses spread in a population at a lower frequency causing sporadic outbreaks such as seasonal flu.
  • “We’re transitioning from this being a pandemic to being more of an endemic virus, at least here in the United States and probably other Western markets,” Gottlieb, who led the FDA from 2017 – 2019, remarked.
  • An endemic situation requires regular booster shots resembling the market for flu vaccines which is estimated at more than 600M doses per year, according to Reuters.
  • With Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccines having already cleared a major hurdle to become available as booster doses, the analysts size up the opportunity for companies in the event of a sharp decline in coronavirus cases.
  • Atlantic Equities analyst Steve Chesney thinks that COVID booster shots could follow the trend of flu vaccination rates which hovers around 50% of the population in developed countries.
  • While AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are devising booster strategies for their vaccines, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)/ GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) are likely to enter the fray with booster shots even though they are yet to receive the regulatory nod.
  • "A lot of these firms aren't even in the market yet. I think within a year's time, all these companies will have booster strategies," Morningstar analyst Damien Conover predicted.
  • Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan expects at least five companies to dominate the market for COVID-19 booster shots within a few years.
  • The new data from mix-and-match vaccine studies can work in their favor as some countries have already implemented such methodologies in their immunization campaigns.
  • The first-mover advantage will give Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) stronger pricing power at least initially until new entrants arrive.
  • However, the government that pays for most of the doses used in the country will keep the prices in check given its buying power.

