SoCal Edison escapes criminal charges in Woolsey fire, AG says
Aug. 13, 2021 7:53 PM ETEdison International (EIX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- The California Attorney General's office says it will not pursue criminal charges against Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) over the 2018 Woolsey fire, saying there is "insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution."
- The office said its probe "revealed insufficient evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Southern California Edison violated Section 452 of the Penal Code... [which] would require prosecutors to not only prove that Southern California Edison's equipment caused the fire, but also that the company was aware that its actions presented a substantial and unjustifiable risk of causing a fire...
- The Woolsey Fire burned nearly 97K acres of land, destroyed 1,643 structures, killed three people and caused the evacuation of more than 295K people.
- SoCal Edison last year reached a $2.2B settlement of all subrogation claims in the pending litigation arising from the Woolsey fire.