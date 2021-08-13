SoCal Edison escapes criminal charges in Woolsey fire, AG says

  • The California Attorney General's office says it will not pursue criminal charges against Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) over the 2018 Woolsey fire, saying there is "insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution."
  • The office said its probe "revealed insufficient evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Southern California Edison violated Section 452 of the Penal Code... [which] would require prosecutors to not only prove that Southern California Edison's equipment caused the fire, but also that the company was aware that its actions presented a substantial and unjustifiable risk of causing a fire...
  • The Woolsey Fire burned nearly 97K acres of land, destroyed 1,643 structures, killed three people and caused the evacuation of more than 295K people.
  • SoCal Edison last year reached a $2.2B settlement of all subrogation claims in the pending litigation arising from the Woolsey fire.
