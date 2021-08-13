Nucor nixes $120M expansion at Louisiana steel complex

  • Nucor (NUE +0.7%) is abandoning plans for a $120M expansion of its steel manufacturing complex in Convent, La., and will continue delaying a decision on another expansion there, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
  • Nucor reportedly informed Louisiana environmental officials of its decision when it asked for a revised air emissions permit late last month.
  • The company also agreed to pay ~$90K to the state to help settle charges that the Convent plant released caustic sulfuric acid mist and highly flammable hydrogen sulfide in violation of federal and state law.
  • Nucor says it made its decision to pull out of the plant expansion before it submitted a plan to reduce emissions.
  • Nucor shares have jumped by roughly a third since the company beat estimates for Q2 earnings and revenues, and said it expects to set a new record for quarterly earnings in Q3.
