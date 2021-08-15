FreightCar America Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 15, 2021 2:00 AM ETFreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+84.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44M (+152.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RAIL has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.