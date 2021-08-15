Teligent Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 15, 2021 2:14 AM ETTeligent, Inc. (TLGTQ)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (+91.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.49M (-22.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TLGT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.