Navigator Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 15, 2021 5:35 PM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 vs. $0.05 in 2Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.19M (-10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVGS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.