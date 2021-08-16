Walmart follows Amazon, seeking cryptocurrency lead

  • U.S. retail giant, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is looking for a senior director based in company headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, who will “identify customer needs and translate them into product requirements” as well as identify crypto-related investment and partnerships.
  • In July, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has showed interest in accepting cryptocurrency for payment with a job posting for a digital currency and blockchain product lead.
  • Amazon news to accept bitcoin payments by the end of the year helped bitcoin surged after dropping for 3-months.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) +2.4% to $47,165 and Dogecoin (DGC-USD) +11.95% at last check.
