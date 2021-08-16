BOTS accepts Dogecoin and other Cryptocurrencies from preowned Tesla EV buyers
Aug. 16, 2021 6:47 AM ETBOTS, Inc. (BTZI)DGC-USDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) will be offering Dogecoin merchant processing services to Pre-owned TESLA EV dealers and individuals first.
- The company became one of the first publicly traded companies to accept Dogecoin as a payment for its products and services.
- Tesla started accepting bitcoin as a form of payment in February and purchased $1.5B in bitcoin and three months later backed out from it, citing environmental concerns.
- Last month Elon Musk said: “Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments”.
- The used car market is extremely hot at the moment due to the ongoing chip shortage and according to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global used cars market was pegged at $828.24B in 2019 and is estimated to hit $1.355T by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.