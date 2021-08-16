Rada Electronic pops on pact to establish Joint Venture in India

  • RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) and Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ("ADTL") have executed an MoU to establish a Joint Venture to market, manufacture, sell and support RADA’s radars in India.
  • Established in Bangalore, ADTL is set up to utilize the Government of India’s policies for liberalization of the Indian economy and opening of Defence Production to Private Sector Industries.
  • In line with the Indian Government's policies of "Make in India," RADA decided to establish a local presence in India with a local defense company.
  • Shares +2% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.