Clear Secure EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue
Aug. 16, 2021 6:50 AM ETClear Secure, Inc. (YOU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $55.18M (-8.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.99M.
- Shares +1.41% PM.
- Total Cumulative Enrollments grew 26% to 6.3M.
- CEO comment: “CLEAR is executing on our vision of enabling frictionless everyday experiences. In the quarter we experienced accelerating enrollment trends with CLEAR Plus as well as significant traction on our platform, with record mobile app downloads. CLEAR’s Health Pass positions us well to help the economy reopen, serving our enterprise partners as they safely bring their employees back to work, our venue partners as their patrons return to sporting events and concerts, and our hospitality partners as their customers return to travel.”