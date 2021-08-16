DT Midstream declares $0.60 dividend
Aug. 16, 2021 7:03 AM ETDT Midstream, Inc. (DTM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) declares $0.60/share dividend.
- Payable Oct. 15; for shareholders of record Sept. 20; ex-div Sept. 17.
- This represents DTM’s inaugural dividend payment as a standalone company.
- DTM expects to maintain a durable and growing dividend that is competitive with its peers. The announced dividend, combined with the dividend of DTE Energy, represents a higher total dividend payment than what was forecasted to be paid to DTE shareholders prior to the spin transaction.