DT Midstream declares $0.60 dividend

Aug. 16, 2021 7:03 AM ETDT Midstream, Inc. (DTM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) declares $0.60/share dividend.
  • Payable Oct. 15; for shareholders of record Sept. 20; ex-div Sept. 17.
  • This represents DTM’s inaugural dividend payment as a standalone company.
  • DTM expects to maintain a durable and growing dividend that is competitive with its peers. The announced dividend, combined with the dividend of DTE Energy, represents a higher total dividend payment than what was forecasted to be paid to DTE shareholders prior to the spin transaction.
  • See DTM Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.