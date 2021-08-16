Quarterhill to buy Electronic Transaction Consultants for C$150 million

King Chess Pieces With Mergers And Acquisitions Text
AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF) has agreed to acquire a 100% equity stake in Electronic Transaction Consultants ("ETC") from Align Capital Partners for C$150 million in cash, plus transaction expenses.
  • ETC is a provider of tolling and mobility systems for over 20 years to some of the most prominent tolling authorities in the U.S., including Texas, California, and Illinois.
  • The acquisition is expected to be financed with a combination of C$75 million of Quarterhill’s cash on hand and C$75 million of debt financing.
  • The Company expects ETC to generate annual revenue of C$95 million to C$120 million within the next 12-18 months and a yearly adjusted EBITDA of C$12.5 million to C$15 million.
  • The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to close in September 2021.
