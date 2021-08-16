Oatly EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue
Aug. 16, 2021 7:05 AM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $146.15M (+53.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.83M.
- Shares +2% PM.
- CEO comment: “Our record second quarter revenues were in-line with our expectations and demonstrate broad-based growth across geographies and sales channels, despite certain COVID-19 and start-up related manufacturing headwinds we experienced in the quarter. We’re continually expanding global production capacity to support our long-term growth and launching key partnerships and distribution agreements with prominent customers globally. We’re excited about the addition of our second manufacturing facility in Asia, which remains on-track to open in the second half of 2021, providing a second new source of local production to the region. Our new and existing production capacity gives us confidence in our ability to achieve an accelerated revenue growth rate in the second half of this year, while also extending our core values and mission for a more sustainable food system.”