FDA lifts clinical hold on Rocket Pharma's Danon Disease trial of RP-A501
Aug. 16, 2021 7:10 AM ETRocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) announces that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on its Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-A501 for the treatment of Danon Disease, allowing patient enrollment to resume.
- Danon disease is a a rare X-linked inherited disorder characterized by weakening of the heart muscle (cardiomyopathy); weakening of the muscles used for movement, called skeletal muscles, (myopathy); and intellectual disability.
- The hold was removed after the Company addressed the FDA’s requests to modify the trial protocol and other supporting documents with revised guidelines for patient selection and management.
- RCKT has initiated steps to resume the program as soon as possible and dosing in the low-dose (6.7e13 vg/kg) pediatric patient cohort is expected to commence in Q3.
- Updated longer-term data from low and higher-dose (1.1e14 vg/kg) young adult cohorts are anticipated in Q4 2021.
- Rocket’s Danon Disease program was placed on clinical hold in May of 2021.