Blade Air Mobility reports FQ3 results
Aug. 16, 2021 7:38 AM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE): FQ3 Net loss of $24.29M.
- Revenue of $12.95M (+276.5% Y/Y).
- Shares +4.8% PM.
- Press Release
- “Blade’s strong growth versus both 2020 and the pre-covid 2019 period shows the growing importance of affordable urban air mobility travel in the world's largest cities as well as the resilience of our multi-faceted, asset-light business model,” said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are well capitalized to execute on our organic growth plans as well as our acquisition roadmap, continuing our focus on building value for Blade's shareholders.”