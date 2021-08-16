Sasol swings to full-year profit but no dividend declared

Aug. 16, 2021 7:38 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Sasol Head Quarters in Sandton, Johannesburg at night, designed by Paragon Architects
vlbentley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -3.2% pre-marekt after reporting it swung to a full-year profit, as expected, but the result was below expectations, and it is not declaring a dividend due to the high level of macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • Sasol said it would not declare a dividend for now in an effort to conserve cash, but the restoration of dividend is a "key priority."
  • The company said its turnaround to a profit "was underpinned by a strong cost, working capital and capital expenditure performance, despite the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and adverse weather events."
  • Headline EPS for the year ended June 30 totaled 39.53 South African rand vs. a year-ago headline loss of 11.50 rand/share, but the company had guided for headline EPS of 39-41 rand.
  • Gearing was lowered from 117% in 2020 to 61.5% as of June 30, while total debt fell from 189.7B rand to R102.9B rand.
  • Sasol says it is poised to announce a "substantially higher" target for the reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions.
  • In February, Sasol reported H1 results.
