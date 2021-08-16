Yumanity Therapeutics picks new CFO and grants inducement material
Aug. 16, 2021 7:40 AM ETYumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (YMTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) appointed Michael D. Wyzga as SVP & CFO; he has has more than a decade of experience in healthcare finance.
- Mr. Wyzga most recently served as VP, Healthcare Investment Banking group at Needham & Company, a privately held, full-service investment bank for eight years.
- He will be granted an option to purchase 65K shares which will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Wyzga's new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years.
- The options will be granted as inducements material to Mr. Wyzga entering into employment with Yumanity Therapeutics.
- The company also announced the grant to two new employees of non-statutory stock options for the purchase of 14K shares with four years vesting option.