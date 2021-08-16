Hyatt Hotels boosts footprint with Apple Leisure deal but questions linger
Aug. 16, 2021 7:41 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America issues a mixed assessment of the deal for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to buy Apple Leisure Group from KRR for $2.7B.
- On the positive side Hyatt’s luxury and resort footprint will be boosted in an asset light format with over 33K rooms in 10 countries added to the portfolio and a pipeline of 24 deals. The firm notes that, similar to the Two Roads acquisition, the Apple deal includes a pipeline of rooms that will add to the company's leading net unit growth for the coming years. However, the duration and terms/quality of the management contracts vary across the industry, which leads BofA to warn on some level of attrition upon change of control. The analyst team is waiting for more details before valuing the deal.
- Shares of Hyatt (H) are flat in premarket trading at $72.15. BofA keeps a price objective of $85 on Neutral-rated Hyatt (H). The average Wall Street price target on the hotel operator is $80.11.