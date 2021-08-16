Travere meets primary efficacy endpoint in late-stage trial for IgA nephropathy (updated)
Aug. 16, 2021 7:42 AM ETTravere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX), LGNDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Update 4.40PM EST: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND +0.6%) announced that under a license agreement with Travere (NASDAQ:TVTX) it is entitled to a series of payments, including milestone payments of $5.9M pending the submission of a marketing application for sparsentan.
- Previously: Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) has climbed ~20.3% in the pre-market after the company announced positive interim data from a Phase 3 trial of sparsentan in IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a leading factor for end-stage kidney disease.
- In the PROTECT Study involving 404 patients, after 36 weeks of treatment, the mean reduction in proteinuria from baseline stood at 49.8% for those who received sparsentan compared to 15.1% in the placebo group (p<0.0001).
- No new safety signals have emerged during the trial, and, per the analysis of interim data, the experimental therapy “has been generally well-tolerated and consistent with the observed safety profile to date,” Travere (TVTX) said.
- Based on the results, the company plans to submit a marketing application for accelerated approval in the U.S. in H1 2022. An application for conditional marketing authorization is also expected.
- Secondary efficacy endpoints of the study include the rate of change in the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). The patients will remain blinded to assess the impact of the treatment on eGFR in confirmatory endpoint analysis, for which the topline results are expected in H2 2023.
- The conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET to further discuss the results.
- The positive results from the PROTECT study are likely to be a much-needed boost to Travere (TVTX) shares, given the recent weakness following the FDA approval for generic of Thiola.