LivaNova retires $450M term loan retirement, launches $125M revolving credit facility

Aug. 16, 2021 7:51 AM ETLivaNova PLC (LIVN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) announced the early retirement of its $450M 5-year senior secured term loan for which the company repaid the $450M principal amount outstanding, plus accrued interest and an approximately $35.6M make-whole premium.
  • The repayment was funded by proceeds from an underwritten offering of ordinary shares that closed on Aug.6.
  • Early retirement of the Term Loan, which bore interest on a floating-rate basis, leading to reduced interest expense of ~$39M on an annualized basis which includes ~$5M of amortization of debt issuance costs.
  • Also, the company announced the execution of a $125M secured revolving credit facility which will be available for general corporate purposes.
  • The credit facility has a five-year term and bears interest at a rate equal to, for U.S. dollar-denominated loans, an adj. LIBOR with a floor of 0.00%, or a base rate determined under the terms of the credit facility.
  • Post the retirement, LivaNova expected FY21 adj. diluted EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $1.75 to $2.05 and adj. free cash flow to be in the range of $50 to $70M.
