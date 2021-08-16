FDA approves Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet LAA Occluder

FDA approved concept. Rubber stamp with FDA and medicine.
Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announces that the U.S. FDA has approved the company's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder to treat people with atrial fibrillation ((AFib)) who are at risk of ischemic stroke.
  • The device offers immediate closure of the left atrial appendage (LAA) – an area where blood clots can form in people suffering from AFib – reducing their risk of stroke and immediately eliminating the need for blood-thinning medication, the company said.
  • The Amplatzer Amulet LAA Occluder has been approved for use in more than 80 countries, including in Europe, Canada and Australia, since its initial CE Mark approval in 2013.
  • Shares up marginally premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.