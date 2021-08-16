FDA approves Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet LAA Occluder
Aug. 16, 2021 8:19 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: SA News Team
- Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announces that the U.S. FDA has approved the company's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder to treat people with atrial fibrillation ((AFib)) who are at risk of ischemic stroke.
- The device offers immediate closure of the left atrial appendage (LAA) – an area where blood clots can form in people suffering from AFib – reducing their risk of stroke and immediately eliminating the need for blood-thinning medication, the company said.
- The Amplatzer Amulet LAA Occluder has been approved for use in more than 80 countries, including in Europe, Canada and Australia, since its initial CE Mark approval in 2013.
- Shares up marginally premarket.