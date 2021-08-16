Histogen's emricasan shows further potential as treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19
Aug. 16, 2021 8:20 AM ETHistogen Inc. (HSTO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and partner Amerimmune announce additional findings from Phase 1 study of emricasan in mild symptomatic COVID-19 patients to assess safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy.
- As previously reported, emricasan was safe and well tolerated during the 14 days of dosing and at the day 45 follow up, as compared to placebo, with no reports of serious adverse events.
- Further analysis shed critical insight into potential mechanisms of COVID-19 and how emricasan blocks this process to prevent disease progression.
- In the emricasan cohort, there was an increase in certain blood immune cell numbers and normalization of several serum markers related to increased risk for blood clotting that are typically elevated in individuals with COVID-19.
- Also, substances that leak from dying cells in the body decreased and normalized in the emricasan cohort.
- These findings correlated with trends toward better immunity to SARS CoV2.