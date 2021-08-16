Equity Commonwealth adds cash component to Monmouth Real Estate deal
Aug. 16, 2021 MNR, EQC
- Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) stock gains 2.5% to $19.44 in premarket trading after Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) adds a cash component to its agreement to acquire Monmouth.
- Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) stockholders will have the option to elect to receive either $19.00 of cash or 0.713 shares of EQC stock for each share of MNR they hold.
- The total cash consideration will be $641M and the transaction will result in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) issuing 46.2M of its common shares. The total value represents a 23.1% premium over MNR's 30-day average unaffected trading price as of Dec. 18, 2020.
- The consideration amounts to $3.4B, including the assumption of $857M of mortgage debt, and the repayment of the $550M of Monmouth's 6.125% series C preferred stock and its outstanding line of credit and term loan.
- The revised offer compares with the Starwood Capital proposal offering $19.51 per MNR share, which comes to $18.88 per share when subtracting the termination fee that would be paid to Equity Commonwealth.
- Under the new offer, Equity Commonwealth shareholders are expected to own 73% of the combined company and MNR shareholders 27% of the company after the transaction closes. That compares with 65% to be held by EQC shareholders and 35% by MNR shareholders under the previous offer.
- The special meetings of EQC and MNR shareholders have been rescheduled to Aug. 31, 2021 from Aug. 24. The Equity Commonwealth (EQC) meeting will be held at 10 AM ET and the Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) meeting will be held at 11 AM ET.
- Under the previous Equity Commonwealth (EQC) offer, Monmouth Real Estate shareholders (MNR) would have received 0.67 EQC share for each MNR share they held.