COMSovereign shares rise on commencing initial shipments of Fastback Radios
Aug. 16, 2021 8:25 AM ETCOMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS)By: SA News Team
- COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) resumes volume shipments of its Fastback Networks radio products under its multi-year Master Vendor Agreement ("MVA") with a Tier 1 U.S. Mobile Network Operator.
- Fastback has begun fulfilling of open orders valued at over $8.7 million under the multi-year MVA after resolving initial delays due to global component shortages, post-production testing capacity, and the lingering impact of COVID-19 on operations and supply chains.
- With its current component inventory and production capacity, COMSovereign believes it will fulfill these initial orders throughout Q3 and Q4'21.
- The Company expects to meet Fastback radio order volumes of ~$40 million from customers over the next 8 to 10 months.
- Shares are up 6% premarket.