Taysha Gene secures up to $100M non-dilutive term loan financing

Aug. 16, 2021
  • Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) has entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) that provides Taysha with up to $100M of borrowing capacity.
  • This non-dilutive financing provides Taysha with up to $100M, with $40M available at closing of which Taysha has drawn $30M.
  • The Company has the option to draw down the remaining tranches. The interest rate is the greater of 7.0% or the WSJ Prime Rate plus 3.75%.
  • There are no financial covenants and no warrants associated with the term loan.
  • This funding will provide Taysha with operational and financial flexibility to achieve numerous value-generating milestones including a potential regulatory approval for TSHA-120 in giant axonal neuropathy.
  • Earlier today, the company reported financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021.
