Taysha Gene secures up to $100M non-dilutive term loan financing
Aug. 16, 2021 8:27 AM ETTaysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) has entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) that provides Taysha with up to $100M of borrowing capacity.
- TSHA shares up 3.6% premarket at $18.
- This non-dilutive financing provides Taysha with up to $100M, with $40M available at closing of which Taysha has drawn $30M.
- The Company has the option to draw down the remaining tranches. The interest rate is the greater of 7.0% or the WSJ Prime Rate plus 3.75%.
- There are no financial covenants and no warrants associated with the term loan.
- This funding will provide Taysha with operational and financial flexibility to achieve numerous value-generating milestones including a potential regulatory approval for TSHA-120 in giant axonal neuropathy.
- Earlier today, the company reported financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021.