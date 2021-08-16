Gracell inks exclusive license agreement with FutureGen Biopharm

Cancer cells vis
koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) announces an exclusive license agreement with FutureGen Biopharm to develop engineered immune cell therapies targeting Claudin 18.2 in solid tumors.
  • The collaboration aims to leverage Gracell's extensive experience in immune cell therapy in synergy with FutureGen's fully human CLDN18.2 antibodies to develop, manufacture and commercialize novel immune cell therapies.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, FutureGen will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive additional milestone payments, as well as low single-digit royalties.
