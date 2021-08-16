Golden Star Resources announced cash repayment of convertible debentures
Aug. 16, 2021 8:32 AM ETGolden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) announced cash repayment of the 7% convertible debentures which matured on Aug.15.
- The convertible debentures were, subject to certain limitations, convertible into common shares at a conversion rate of 222.2222 per $1K principal amount of 7% convertible debentures at conversion price of ~$4.5/share.
- The $51.5M cash repayment settles the convertible debentures in full, thus removing the liability from the balance sheet and the risk of equity dilution.
- The 7% convertible debentures were issued in August 2016 for $65M and prior to maturity $51.5M were outstanding.
- With these conditions met, the company drew down on the remaining $29.2M of available liquidity; as of the date hereof, the $90M Macquarie credit facility is fully drawn.
- From 1Q20 to 2Q21 end, the company reduced its net debt position and also invested ~$80M in the business.