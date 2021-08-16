Golden Star Resources announced cash repayment of convertible debentures

Aug. 16, 2021 8:32 AM ETGolden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) announced cash repayment of the 7% convertible debentures which matured on Aug.15.
  • The convertible debentures were, subject to certain limitations, convertible into common shares at a conversion rate of 222.2222 per $1K principal amount of 7% convertible debentures at conversion price of ~$4.5/share.
  • The $51.5M cash repayment settles the convertible debentures in full, thus removing the liability from the balance sheet and the risk of equity dilution.
  • The 7% convertible debentures were issued in August 2016 for $65M and prior to maturity $51.5M were outstanding.
  • With these conditions met, the company drew down on the remaining $29.2M of available liquidity; as of the date hereof, the $90M Macquarie credit facility is fully drawn.
  • From 1Q20 to 2Q21 end, the company reduced its net debt position and also invested ~$80M in the business.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.