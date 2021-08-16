Honeywell provides Small UAV SATCOM system for Pipistrel aircrafts

Aug. 16, 2021 8:35 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Slovenian aircraft manufacturer Pipistrel has selected Honeywell's (NASDAQ:HON) Small UAV SATCOM system for three of its new aircraft, including the fixed-wing Surveyor and both unmanned Nuuva platforms, the V300 and smaller V20.
  • Honeywell's Small UAV SATCOM system weighs only 1Kg and is 90% lighter than its next smallest connectivity system. The system provides unmanned aerial vehicles with global coverage and real-time video streaming to the ground. It also enables beyond-line-of-sight capabilities and can be used for a variety of applications, including logistics and delivery services performed by UAVs.
