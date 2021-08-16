USGS picks NV5 to provide geospatial services worth $6 million
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been selected by the US Geological Survey ('USGS') to provide geospatial services totaling ~$6 million to support the 3D Elevation Program.
- Per terms, NV5 Geospatial will perform over 20,000 square miles of lidar data collection and data analytics in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Alaska.
- Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5: “The contributions that NV5 Geospatial makes to the 3DEP program support flood risk management, coastal resilience, energy development, water and natural resource conservation, infrastructure management, and a host of other applications.”