Brickell Biotech provides late-stage hyperhidrosis study update
Aug. 16, 2021 8:38 AM ETBrickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI)By: SA News Team
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) announces that the final patient has completed the Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan II study, which is evaluating sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in patients with primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis.
- The company expects to announce topline results for the U.S. Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan I and Cardigan II studies concurrently in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Pending the outcome of these studies, Brickell expects to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for sofpironium bromide gel, 15% to the U.S. FDA in mid-2022.
- The studies are multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, vehicle (placebo)-controlled studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of topically applied sofpironium bromide gel, 15%.
- The co-primary efficacy endpoints of both studies include the proportion of subjects achieving at least a 2-point improvement on the Hyperhidrosis Disease Severity Measure-Axillary ((HDSM-Ax)) scale and change in gravimetric sweat production (GSP).
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.