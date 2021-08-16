Data Storage reports Q2 results
Aug. 16, 2021 8:38 AM ETData Storage Corporation (DTST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.03.
- Revenue of $3.53M (+75.6% Y/Y)
- Shares +7% PM.
- Press Release
- Revenue for Infrastructure & Disaster Recovery/Cloud Services increased 25%; revenue for Equipment and Software increased 208%; revenue for Managed Services increased 269% and revenue for Nexxis VoIP services increased 19%.
- CEO comment: "Since the end of the second quarter, we generated an additional $3.4 million in net proceeds from the exercise of warrants and raised $7.6 million through our recent registered direct in July. As a result, we believe we are positioned to execute on our organic growth strategy, as well as explore opportunistic and accretive acquisitions.”