GrowGeneration to benefit amid uncertainty to cannabis legalization in U.S. - WSJ
Aug. 16, 2021 8:48 AM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), IIPRHD, GTBIF, CURLFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor11 Comments
- The companies with indirect exposure to marijuana, such as GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are likely to benefit amid the ongoing uncertainty to federal legalization of cannabis, according to an opinion column on The Wall Street Journal.
- The author Carol Ryan points out that with legal hurdles for interstate trade of cannabis, GrowGeneration (GRWG), a seller of “hydroponic” equipment, is likely to gain as growers have to build cultivation facilities for each new state that makes cannabis legal.
- In an article on Heard on The Street section of the Journal, Ryan also cites the lack of competition as major players such as Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are unwilling to enter the field until federal laws change.
- Noting that around half of GrowGeneration (GRWG) shares are owned by institutional investors, the author argues that until federal legalization, the big investors will not risk holdings in “touch the plant” U.S. growers such as Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) or Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF).
- In July, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted that his Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act aimed to bring about the legalization of marijuana at the federal level did not have enough votes to pass.