Cellectar inks manufacturing and supply agreement with Evergreen for iopofosine I-131
Aug. 16, 2021 8:52 AM ETCellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB)By: SA News Team
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) has entered into a commercial manufacturing and supply agreement with Evergreen Theragnostics for iopofosine I-131.
- The agreement with Evergreen provides long term commercial supply of iopofosine I-131 and supply of clinical study material for Cellectar’s pivotal study in Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM) as well as ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies.
- Iopofosine I-131 is currently being investigated in a global, pivotal expansion cohort in WM patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor failed or suboptimal response.
- The WM cohort will enroll up to 50 patients to evaluate the efficacy and safety of iopofosine I-131 for marketing approval.
- The company is also evaluating iopofosine I-131 in highly refractory multiple myeloma patients in its Phase 2 CLOVER-1 study in hematologic malignancies.
- Shares up marginally premarket.