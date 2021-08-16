Teck halts Highland Valley mine in wildfire evacuation order
Aug. 16, 2021 8:55 AM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) -1.5% after suspending operations at its Highland Valley mine in British Columbia due to an evacuation order in response to wildfire activity in the area.
- The shutdown comes just days after Teck restarted the oxygen plant at Trail after an improvement in air quality, which had been hurt by smoke from wildfires.
- While the Trail shutdown did not have a material impact on Teck's near-term estimates, the Highland Valley shutdown "poses a more significant risk given it is a significant contributor to consolidated copper production and near-term earnings potential," CIBC's Bryce Adams says, according to Bloomberg.
- National Bank's Shane Nagle says Highland Valley contributes 9% to the company’s net asset value estimates and is a "modest negative" for the stock.
