Teck halts Highland Valley mine in wildfire evacuation order

Aug. 16, 2021

  • Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) -1.5% after suspending operations at its Highland Valley mine in British Columbia due to an evacuation order in response to wildfire activity in the area.
  • The shutdown comes just days after Teck restarted the oxygen plant at Trail after an improvement in air quality, which had been hurt by smoke from wildfires.
  • While the Trail shutdown did not have a material impact on Teck's near-term estimates, the Highland Valley shutdown "poses a more significant risk given it is a significant contributor to consolidated copper production and near-term earnings potential," CIBC's Bryce Adams says, according to Bloomberg.
  • National Bank's Shane Nagle says Highland Valley contributes 9% to the company’s net asset value estimates and is a "modest negative" for the stock.
  • Teck Resources "offers excellent exposure to copper and metallurgical coal, and both commodities seem to be in an uptrend," The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
