SPAC Silver Crest confirms deal to take Tim Hortons China public at $1.69B value
Aug. 16, 2021 8:58 AM ETSilver Crest Acquisition Corporation (SLCR), QSR, SLCRUTCEHYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor18 Comments
- SPAC Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) confirmed an agreement to take Tim Hortons China public in a deal valued at an enterprise value of $1.69B.
- The deal is expected to close in Q4, according to an 8-K filing. Post closing, the company is expected to retain the Tims China name and it's expected to be listed on the Nasdaq.
- Existing Tims holders will "rollover" their equity into the post-closing company. Existing Tims holders will own ~80% of the pro forma equity.
- Tim Hortons China is a joint venture between Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) , which owns the Tim Hortons coffee chain, and private equity firm Cartesian Capital. Other investors include Sequoia Capital China and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).
- News of the deal was first reported by Bloomberg late last week.
- Last month, Restaurant Brands EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue.