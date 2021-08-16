SPAC Silver Crest confirms deal to take Tim Hortons China public at $1.69B value

Tim Hortons logo in front of one of their restaurants in Toronto, Ontario, at night, with pedestrians passing. Tim Hortons is a cafe and fastfood canadian brand
BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • SPAC Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) confirmed an agreement to take Tim Hortons China public in a deal valued at an enterprise value of $1.69B.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q4, according to an 8-K filing. Post closing, the company is expected to retain the Tims China name and it's expected to be listed on the Nasdaq.
  • Existing Tims holders will "rollover" their equity into the post-closing company. Existing Tims holders will own ~80% of the pro forma equity.
  • Tim Hortons China is a joint venture between Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) , which owns the Tim Hortons coffee chain, and private equity firm Cartesian Capital. Other investors include Sequoia Capital China and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).
  • News of the deal was first reported by Bloomberg late last week.
  • Last month, Restaurant Brands EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.