Avidity Biosciences enters collaboration with FSHD clinical trial network
Aug. 16, 2021 9:04 AM ETAvidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA)By: SA News Team
- Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) announces a collaboration with the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Clinical Trial Research Network ((FSHD CTRN)) to support the development of biomarkers for future clinical trial use.
- The FSHD CTRN is a group of 18 academic research centers across the United States and Europe, with expertise in FSHD clinical research or in conducting neuromuscular clinical trials.
- Avidity is sponsoring 100 participants to enroll in the MOVE+ sub-study in the US.
- The goal of MOVE+ study is to enhance the understanding of how to utilize whole-body MRI and other tools to identify specific biomarkers for FSHD that can accelerate and support future clinical trial design.